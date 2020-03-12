New Mutants Didn't Roll New Scenes

Share it:

Years behind schedule, rumors about cancellations or direct video outings, alleged returns to the set that did not end in the editing room, and a gigantic merger of companies afterwards, the youngest members of the X Men They have managed to speak on April 8 so that we can see what they are capable of on the big screen in the expected ‘The new mutants’.

"It is absolutely an X-Men movie"He assured Josh Boone, director, in statements collected by Comicbook. "I'm sure that in some world in the future all these things will connect, but these films will stand on their own. If you put all the X-Men kids out of a PG-13 rated X-Men movie in Deadpool, it would be a weird mix. This is the same. I would be interested to see how they do it because our tone is very different"

Something that has sparked fan interest since it was announced was its dark plot, but if the audience and the creator were equally eager to see the result, why the wait? Why so much return to the filming set?

"Everyone said we shot scenes again. We never shot anything newBoone himself explains to Entertainment Weekly. "I insist, if there had not been a merger, I am sure that we would have done new touches like all the movies do. We didn't even do it because, by the time the merger was done and everything was resolved, everyone was older"

"We didn't know a thing about the merger. It was absolute silence for about a year in which we had no new information”, Recognizes the director. "When they called me, just before I went to do ‘The Stand’, they said: ‘would you come to finish the movie? ’ I said: ‘I would love to finish the movie!’”

‘The new mutants', directed by Josh Boone (‘Under the same star’), it has a promising cast in which we will see Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie williams, Rosario Dawson, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Antonio Banderas, Alice Braga Y Thomas kee. Its expected release date will be April 8.