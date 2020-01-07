New movie announcement about Harley Quinn

Share it:

"Girl, you'll be a woman soon …"The new images of the Harley Quinn movie are accompanied by the recognizable song by Neil Diamond, known above all for its inclusion in the soundtrack of 'Pulp Fiction'. The new TV spot for 'Birds of Prey' has reached the Internet, and could not have better accompaniment melody.

The film will be the first major premiere within the films coming from the comic in 2020 and is just around the corner, specifically a month to be exact. Warner Bros. brings back to Margot Robbie with the famous character after making his debut in 'Suicide Squad' in 2016. However this time, Harley will be the main protagonist and is willing to take action with a new company.

Some of the images brought by the new preview had been glimpsed in previous trailers, but here we have new material: some new action shots and voiceovers not heard so far. Although the clip does not reach 30 seconds you can see explosions, persecutions and a lot of rhythm in a very colorful frame, following the aesthetics we had seen so far, all with a different style than what we have seen in the DCEU so far. The protagonist has embarked on a new life without Joker. And unlike how we saw Harley in the 2016 film, quite submissive to his partner, now he makes it clear that he wants "An opportunity to be herself. But being Harley Quinn is not as easy as it seems"The film will count as previously mentioned with the R rating, since its content could be quite violent.

The cast includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor Y Ella Jay Basco. This is just one of several projects with the character of Harley Quinn that were discussed after the success – financial, not criticism – of 'Suicide Squad'. There is another spin-off focused on women, 'Gotham City Sirens', but that has not taken off. Where we will see the character will also be in the hands of James gunn in 'The Suicide Squad', scheduled for 2021.

'Birds of Prey (And the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)' is presented as "a twisted story told by Harley herself, since only she can tell it"The film focuses on Gotham's last villain, Roman Sionis (also known as Black Mask), and his right hand, Zsasz, who has attacked a young woman named Cass. Harley, Hunter, Black Canary and Renee Montoya must form a group to bring Roman down.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) is in charge of directing the plot. Christina Hodson ('Bumblebee') wrote the script. This is just one of the many DC Films projects that the studio has developed: 'Wonder Woman 1984' will also arrive this year, followed by 'The Batman', 'Black Adam' or the aforementioned 'The Suicide Squad' in 2021.

For now, February 7 Harley Quinn returns to theaters.