New meeting of LaLiga with the clubs for the conditions of the return to training

April 29, 2020
The government has assumed the plans of The league and this come back to train in may and resume the championship in June. The football bosses get to work with a meeting for this afternoon of a technical nature with coordinators and responsible for training of the clubs.

TO The league would you like, in an optimal scenario, that the first test cast, possibly early next week, and the championship restart about 40 days pass. That would lead us to a lap of the League in the middle of June, maybe on the 12th, to be able to finish at the end of July.

It is known that Ministry of Health denies massive tests, without prescription and asymptomatic people, but The league works with the idea that they will be authorized.



