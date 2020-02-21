New measure for footballers who become pregnant in their last year of contract

Share it:

The Association of Women's Soccer Clubs (ACFF), together with the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) and the other main unions, presented on Wednesday First Collective Agreement of the players of the First Iberdrola, during an event held at the Congress of Deputies of Madrid.

Rubén Alcaine, president of the ACFF, was the first to speak after the presentation to the media at an event led by Meritxell Batet, president of the Congress. "It is a reason to be proud. It has been many months working on this agreement. I want to thank the clubs, all the partners and the union," said Alcaine.

"I want to thank all the parties that have contributed to the improvement of women's football. To the Higher Sports Council, which in this journey that has not been easy has always been mediating and in times of tension; Mediapro, who for seven years has contributed to the media exposure of this sport, "he continued.

Pregnancy protection, not breastfeeding The Agreement has focused on the prevention of workplace harassment, gender violence and the reconciliation of family and professional life. In case of pregnancy of a soccer player during his last season of contract, he will have the right to renew or not the contract for an additional season in the same conditions of the last signed one

"And of course the Professional Football League, which in 2015 gave us the possibility of partnering. We face this agreement for responsibility and now we have to continue working to make this the first stone for the promotion of women's football", has Alcaine concluded.

David Aganzo, president of AFE, has taken over in the speech. "We have achieved a historic agreement, for which much negotiation and much pedagogy have been needed. This agreement means a change in the working conditions of our partners, "he said.

"If today there is a major reason to celebrate, that is for our partners. This has been done really thanks to your courage, thanks to your humility and especially thanks to your example. It has been very hard and difficult to obtain a legal framework that finally satisfy the working conditions of our partners, "said Aganzo.

Similarly, after AFE was not in the morning in another act of signing the Agreement at the headquarters of the CSD for "agenda problems", its president has described the brand new pact as "an agreement that projects the light of his struggle and union on the path of equality and justice. " In addition, he stressed that it is "the first such agreement at European level and even worldwide."

Ainhoa ​​Tirapu, goalkeeper of the Athletic Club and vice president of the AFE Women's Soccer Committee, has shown herself to be the most critical. "The players have joined, joined hands and fought all together to get this agreement. That's why I'm proud, I'm proud of the unity that the collective has shown", has begun his intervention.

"But I have the thorn of the inability to reach terms of agreement before," Tirapu lamented, noting that "there have been, in short, players who have seen their labor rights diminished for not having achieved this agreement before."

I have been responsible for closing the speeches Meritxell Batet herself. "With the signing of this agreement we reinforce three commitments that unite us all, and especially all parties. In those commitments converge both dignity and justice," has begun his turn to highlight "promoting sport feminine "together with" equality between women and men ", as well as" the guarantees of all working conditions ".

"Sport is one of those areas in which the gap between men and women is maintained in all its expressions," recalled the president of the Congress, referring directly to issues "of access, retribution and recognition."

"We thus take a step, which aims to advance in a society educated in equality. The agreement is the constitutional expression of the right to decent working conditions. But this does not fall from the sky nor does it guarantee itself. It requires work and effort, and this agreement is the result of all this; it is the result of your work, of the clubs and especially of the workers, "said Batet.

The first Collective Agreement for women's football protects the professional footballer, in its highlights, in maternity rights and work disability, picks up a relocation program after her stage as a player and ensures an employment contract in accordance with the legislation and with a minimum income of 16,000 euros per year.