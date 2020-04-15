New Marvel's Avengers video details missions and customization

Share it:

Although it was delayed long before the coronavirus crisis, the truth is that there is still a long way to go to enjoy Marvel's Avengers. Without a doubt, another of the most anticipated titles for this year 2020 and which will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia from next September 4, 2020.

Now, to make the wait a little more enjoyable, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have released a new preview of the title. And in it we can discover how many aspects of the game will work. From the personalization of characters to the story, going through the different missions that we will have to overcome. You can see the trailer below.

As you can see for yourself, the trailer begins with a comprehensive review of the game's history. Although that scene is only the backdrop for its creators to show us the degree of personalization that the title will offer us.

And it is that, just reviewing what we can see in the trailer, we will not only modify the characters through different skins, but it will also be important to improve the attributes of the superheroes to create a very specific fighting style with each of them. Something that will also be related to the skill tree that each of them will have and that will allow them to choose very different paths.

The goal, how could it be otherwise, will be that there are no two superheroes alike. In addition, the theme of skins can be appreciated by the creative team in honoring the history of Marvel comics. Something that true fans will appreciate.

And all this without forgetting the enclave named as "the War Table". Something like the headquarters through which players can manage the different missions that we will have at our disposal.

What about you? What do you think of this little advance? Is it one of your most anticipated games right now? Tell us your impressions.