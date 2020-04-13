New Map for Call of Duty: Mobile Announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

All are pending Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. And it is normal. But Activision also does not forget the "pocket" version. Or in other words, the magnificent Call of Duty: Mobile, which continues to break records on mobile devices as one of the most played titles on iOS and Android in recent times.

The case is that the publisher has just announced the arrival of a new map (free, of course) for this version. More specifically, the arrival of the Rust map. The official tweet that has been published does not indicate an official arrival date, but it does comment that it will be "soon". You can see it below.

if you know, you know.

😏 Coming soon to #CODMobile… pic.twitter.com/7Gc0cgv9iF – Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 11, 2020

At no time is the map specified, but as the tweet's own description says, "If you know it, you know it". And the truth is that Rust is one of the most loved maps by the Call of Duty community. It is a map originally released in Modern Warfare 2 (PS3, Xbox 360 and PC) and has since been reissued for other games in the franchise.

In any case, this map will most likely arrive as content for the upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile season, which could indicate that the new raid is closer than ever. Therefore, it is expected that in a few days Activision will share more information about it.

Returning to the map itself. We can say that Rust is characterized by being a small stage with a huge structure in the middle. What triggers all that? Very simple: frantic and accelerated action, without rest. Perfect for releasing adrenaline in these days of confinement.

Remember that Call of Duty: Mobile is a free to play that can be obtained at no cost on Android and iOS devices (Iphone and Ipad).