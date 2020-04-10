 New look at Wonder Woman 1984 in two new Empire images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Empire Magazine Has Revealed Two New Promotional Images Of The Film Wonder Woman 1984 used for the cover of the magazine. Again it is played with how showy is the new Diana armor, shiny and golden, which makes your eyes quickly go away. The other image does recover the Diana costume seen in the first movie, and that we also saw in the trailer for the movie, while wearing the well-known Lasso of Truth.

The issue of the magazine will be released next Thursday, April 16, all prepared before the delay of the film was announced, hence its cover. Possibly in a matter of days the contents offered by the magazine will begin to arrive, as the cover that they had the opportunity to be on set during filming is already advancing.

The film is one of many projects affected by the current coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to premiere in early June, Warner Bros. opted to delay the release date until mid-August, hoping that the crisis has subsided by then and movie theaters, which have been forced to close, can reopen their doors. Time will tell if it was too risky a move.

The plot details of Wonder Woman 1984 They are still a mystery, but the film is said to feature Diana Prince when she conflicts with a formidable new businessman Maxwell Lord and the villainous Cheetah.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay that she co-wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, the film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright.

"Wonder Woman 1984" will premiere on August 14, 2020 in theaters in the United States.