New look at 'Jurassic World Dominion'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The success of ‘Jurassic World’ (Colin Trevorrow, 2015) and the continuation of J.A. Bayonne in ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ (2018) led directly to the commitment to a third story whose final title is'Jurassic World: Dominion'and is scheduled for release in mid-2021. As the dinosaurs carry their work, Colin Trevorrow's team already went to work last February, the month in which the filming. Now, in a situation of confinement, the director of the third film of this reborn franchise has wanted to share with the fandom that continues to do homework from home.

Wanting or not, in the image of his office Posted on her Instagram account, Trevorrow has revealed a new scene from the film in which she works. It is on a small scale, but if you focus your eyes on the computer screen that appears in the photograph, you can see an empty street where a solitary figure walks next to his bicycle. Of course, no trace of prehistoric beings. Although everything points, especially that smoke that gives a sinister touch to the moment, to which the tragedy precedes, because what has been confirmed is that in this third installment the dinosaurs will roam freely on Earth.

Although the image itself does not reveal any clue to what Trevorrow is preparing, the director wanted to remember that, even if it is from home, he is still with the batteries charged, carrying out work on this project that will reunite us with Laura Dern, Sam Neill Y Jeff Goldblum, the protagonists of the original trilogy. They will also return Chris Pratt Y Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World Dominion will arrive on June 11, 2021.