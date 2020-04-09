New look at Cheetah, the villain of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Share it:

Although 'Wonder Woman 1984' has delayed its release to August Due to the pandemic, Warner Bros. and The Lego Group did not want to delay the presentation of the new brick building game inspired by the Diana Prince sequel. And something very interesting, has shown us a new Cheetah.

We knew that the new villain in history was this human-cat hybrid, but we had not yet seen it in its final form. Actually because about the character that gives life Kristen Wiig, we had seen little until now. We've had footage of her in the footage, characterized as her alter ego before she became Cheetah, Barbara Minerva, as well as a figure from merchandising that revealed a character combining jacket and pants with leopard print referring to the villain's real characterization. That the Lego does maintain its hybrid nature can be an interesting clue that confirms that Miss Minerva will end up acquiring her feline form before the end of the tape.

Attention SPOILERS.

A few months ago an unconfirmed leaked plot from 'Wonder Woman 1984', who ventured that in this sequel set in the cold war Diana Prince meets a very ambitious man who has an object that grants wishes. The heroine will want to bring back her beloved Steve Trevor – whom we have seen in the trailer return. But everything has a cost: in exchange, he gradually loses his powers. Meanwhile, the doctor Barbara Minerva she grows stronger until she manages to become the villain and feline Cheetah at the end of the film. But she won't be alone Maxwell Lord is the other bad guy in the movie. The two will face off in the end with a Wonder Woman who will put on her golden armor again to try to stop them while the villain is transmitting a message to the world.

As it turns out, this LEGO game titled "Wonder Woman vs Cheetah" It shows Diana dressed in her golden armor and also includes the Cheetah and Maxwell Lord dolls and what looks like a fortified structure that houses a huge golden-colored satellite dish located in the middle of the jungle. You see all the parallels, right? Well, in addition to possibly confirming the final scene of the film, this LEGO game lets us take a look at what its final form as a cheetah will be like, as you can see below: