New logo related to Batman by Warner Bros. Games Montreal

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has shared a new logo through its usual social media channels and that is directly related to its new project, a videogame that is already associated with a new adaptation of DC, specifically Batman and the celebrated comic The Court of the Owls. The same sentence from previous occasions is attached to the new logo, which is none other than Cape sur la nuit / Capture de Knight, that is to say, "Capture the Knight"

New Batman? "Capture the Knight"

And at the end of last September from the same official account the last of these logos was published through an animation in which the same logo changed its composition, giving rise to several of them, again next to the message "Capture the Knight." On this occasion we have two new publications with a new logo forming, the first image next to the same phrase and the second with the logo already formed and the title “/ redacted"

Since then, there are many rumors that point out that it is a new Batman video game that will adapt the celebrated story of the owls court. So much so, that on several occasions it has been speculated on the possibility of an imminent announcement, since the past E3 2019 to the recent Batman character anniversary, going through the most recent gala The Game Awards. Finally, nothing related to Batman was presented in any of these events by the Canadian study.

Remember that The Court of the Owls It presents us with a homonymous criminal organization that maintains its criminal activities from the very foundation of the city, driving from the shadows and at will the different unions of villains, even reaching the highest strata of power.

