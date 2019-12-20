 New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Taking advantage of the premiere in cinemas of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", WB Games launches a new video game trailer "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga", which we remember, was announced last June in the middle of E3, which will also allow us to fully know the saga quea with the Skywalker surname.

The next TT Games game will arrive in 2020 and will reinvent the nine films in the Skywalker saga, that is, from Episode I to IX, with the gameplay and humor characteristic and irreverent of LEGO. The previous trailer, which is almost a teaser, leaves us a good sample of all this, being a montage of different Star Wars scenes as they happened throughout the main films. We even see some scenes from the last movie just released, with that shot of Rey jumping over Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter.

This trailer as we say seems more like a teaser for its duration, it does not reach a minute, as because in its version for the United States it is titled “Countdown Trailer” (Trailer countdown), which might suggest that something will be announced in a matter of a few days. Meanwhile, we also still have no concrete release date, although the game is expected for next year on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.