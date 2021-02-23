New Kimetsu no Yaiba game shows preview of Inosuke and Zenitsu

The next video game based on the popular anime Y manga de Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, has shared new designs and screenshots that focus on the characters Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

The two characters are poderosos Demon Slayers in his own right and friends of the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, with Zenitsu using Thunder Breathing techniques and Inosuke using Beast Breathing techniques. Unsurprisingly, they look quite striking in action.

In particular, there is a good chance that you will not be able to see official uploads due to how Aniplex has posted them on YouTube, which seems to have made them not normally viewable in the United States, for example.

Zenitsu e Inosuke: Juego de Demon Slayer

Fortunately, Gematsu has also uploaded them to YouTube. You can see some screenshots of the next videogame de Kimetsu no Yaiba arriba. The Truth News It reminds you that this video game will be available on consoles such as PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC this year.

The game is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Generally speaking, the DBZ title has been quite well received and the same result is expected with the world of Tanjiro Kamado.

Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable Y Shueisha as producers. If you get to the west, it’s almost a guarantee that the game will be localized under another name and will have a different publisher here. What do you think of the character design in this game?

Remember that Kimetsu no Yaiba also confirmed a second anime season for sometime in 2021. While his first movie DemonSlayer: Mugen Train (season 1.5) will still debut outside of Asia; the feature film is now one of the highest grossing in all of Japan.

