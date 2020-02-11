New Italian trailer for Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris

Share it:

Following the plot of the anime, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris will allow players to live the experience of the Alicization arc through the eyes of Kirito. At the end of the battle of the Central Cathedral, fans will be able to try a new story, Alicization Lycoris, created exclusively for the game.

In addition, the new Tactic Emulating AI System functionality will encourage players to create and experience new synergies with their partners. In fact, it will allow partners to memorize certain commands and use them independently according to the situation and requests of the player (for example, attack or defense). In online mode, players will be able to customize their appearance and explore the Underworld with their avatar. Through the multiplayer mode, up to 4 players can fight together bringing their partners, for a total of 8 characters!

The trailer also introduces three more playable characters from the gamethe Integrity Knights:

Bercouli : one of the founders of the village of Rulid and a ruthless swordsman, his "time-cutting sword" gives him the ability to cut time. He can exchange his sword for a claymore mine, inflicting a lot of damage, but at the same time injuring the player, thus making it a very powerful weapon, but also a risky one.

: one of the founders of the village of Rulid and a ruthless swordsman, his "time-cutting sword" gives him the ability to cut time. He can exchange his sword for a claymore mine, inflicting a lot of damage, but at the same time injuring the player, thus making it a very powerful weapon, but also a risky one. Linel and Fizel: two members of the Integrity Knights. The lethal duo perfected their skills in the art of assassinations when they were exposed to the Administrator's experiments. Both fight using a dagger, benefiting from its high mobility to destabilize their opponents and gain the upper hand in aerial combat.

Finally, the trailer reveals three new maps players can explore: Treitis Pass, Minelda Rocks and Deusoldort Desert.