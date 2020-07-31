New inXile game: Microsoft team announces Frostpoint VR Proving Grounds

Share it:

Definitely surprising, it comes from inXile Entertainment, part of the Xbox Games Studios family, the announcement of a new title designed specifically for Virtual Reality.

In fact, through their official communication channels, the developers present Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds, a title multiplayer from the team structure consisting of ten players and which aims to offer different game modes in a key way PvP. Set in an abandoned military training facility located in Antarctica, the game world will be populated by disturbing biomechanical creatures. A science fiction playful experience, which will see players face off against several opponents equipped with about a dozen weapons.

Frostopoint VR: Proving Grounds It has been in development at inXile Entertainment for several years now and will land on the following VR devices: Oculus Quest S, Valve Index, HTC Vive. Known mostly for RPG productions, the development team is ready to try their hand at first first person shooter, exclusively in multiplayer. No release date has yet been offered for the title, which was officially filed through the trailer announcement that you can view directly at the beginning of this news. The organization of one has also been confirmed Beta in the next future.