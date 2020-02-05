General News

 New intro and promo of The Flash 6 × 11: Love is a Battlefield

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of The Flash 6x11: Love is a Battlefield

Last night we received the first episode of "The Flash" after the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. A special chapter that was accompanied by a new intro (we leave it below) and presented the new post-Crisis scenario with effects until almost the occasional event of the series. However, where the crossover has most affected is at the level of villains, as we were doing yesterday.

After the episode, the promo of the next chapter was issued, which, as its synopsis advanced, has Valentine's context, as the title of the episode progresses, “Love Is a Battlefield” (Love is a battlefield).

The episode will bring the return of Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), the metal manipulative metahuman who went from being an adversary to a kind of ally in the pre-Crisis stage of "The Flash", although it is not clear exactly how the Crisis events will have changed it.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day but their evening is interrupted by an old enemy – Amunet (Katee Sackhoff). Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and tries to help Allegra (Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love.

