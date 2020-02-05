 New intro and promo for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 03: Slay Anything

Share it:

The new episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” issued yesterday received, like its sister series "The Flash", a new intro that we leave below. In addition to this, the next chapter was advanced as usual, the third of this fifth season that will send the Legends back to the time of the institute to stop a serial killer.

The promo advances an episode in the purest horror style of the institute, with a killer with mask and knife that will clearly remind us of the classic horror movies of the 80s and 90s.

SURVIVING THE FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up in an institute meeting to try to prevent a serial killer from ending a pending issue. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try to intervene and try Save everyone, including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is upset that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been occupying his former home, but it could be the blessing in disguise that they weren't looking for.