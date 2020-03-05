New information on Moriarty the Patriot, the anime dedicated to the enemy of Sherlock Holmes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official site of Moriarty the Patriot, the new anime of I.G Production taken from the manga series of Ryosuke Takeuchi (All You Need is Kill) e Hikaru Miyoshi (Psycho-Pass), recently shared some news on the series starring the nemesis of Sherlock Holmes.

At the bottom you can take a look at the first Key Visual, in which they are shown James Moriarty and part of his adoptive family, while the first PV is available at the top. New information revealed that the direction of the anime was entrusted to Kazuya Nomura (Joker Game, Run with the Wind, Black Fox), while Tooru Ookubo (Sengoku Basara – Samurai Kings, Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6) took care of the character design based on the original illustrations by Miyoshi.

Currently nothing has been revealed about the release period and number of episodes, although some rumors speak of a first season distributed in 2020 and consisting of only one cour. The last word will still be up to the official website.

We remind you that Moriarty the Patriot currently counts eleven volumes published from August 2, 2016 to today. The story follows the adventures of James and William Moriarty, two English brothers adopted by a family of nobles. Their criminal path will lead them to clash with Sherlock Holmes several times.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this series? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to deepen the topic, we refer you to the news concerning the announcement of the anime adaptation of Moriarty the Patriot.