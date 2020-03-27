Entertainment

New information for Japan Sinks: 2020 the new anime arriving on Netflix

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Announced last December, Japan Sinks: 2020 is the latest series directed by director Masaaki Yuasa, pillar of the current animation industry. About the new post-apocalyptic anime produced by Science Saru and Netflix, interesting new information has leaked in the last few hours.

After the success of Devilman: Crybaby, Yuasa is already ready to strengthen the partnership with the American giant linked to on-demand streaming. The result of their latest collaboration, Japan Sinks: 2020, is expected this year with a distribution planned simultaneously with the whole world and therefore also in Italy. The series will have a total of 10 bets and the plot of the following work is already available:

"The original novel of the same name begins with a series of natural disasters affecting Japan. Massive displacements of the tectonic plates cause volcanic eruptions from the remote islands of the nation, as well as earthquakes that at the same time trigger further volcanic eruptions. In all this, a team of scientists desperately try to convince the government that the archipelago is about to be submerged by the sea.

The story tells the story of the Muto family and about the brothers Ayumu and Go. The 4 members of the family are involved in an earthquake that brutally hits Tokyo and therefore, they decide to escape the city while a series of disasters follow one another without stopping. "

A story that has every intention of hitting the spectator hard with a dramatic component that seems to be the centerpiece of the story. And you, instead, what expectations do you have for this anime? Let us know with a comment below.

