New indescriptions about The Seven Deadly Sins 4, revealed the release period?

The Seven Deadly Sins 4 will be released, it's official. But when exactly will the end of the adventures of Meliodas and companions arrive, and who will take care of the anime adaptation? Some of these questions should have been answered thanks to BoarHat, known community insider, and at the subreddit of Nanatsu no Taizai.

According to reports from the reliable source available at the bottom, the fourth and final season of The Seven Deadly Sins should debut in October 2020. The series will probably consist of two cours and will adapt the narrative arc New Holy War (already partially covered by the last season), that of the clash with the Demon King and the ending. The third season covered about 60 chapters in 24 episodes, so it is plausible that the last seventy will be adapted without too many smudges.

The guys from Studio Deen they should return to work on the series personally, releasing the animation studio from office Marvy Jack, to which an outline role will be reserved. As there are no official press releases yet, we invite you to take all this news with the pliers.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow the last season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the manga will end on March 25, and that the spoilers of the last chapter of The Seven Deadly Sins are recently available.