New in World of Warships: here are the Combat Missions of the update 0.9.0

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the sidelines of the video on the news of the update 0.9.0 of World of Warships, the guys of Wargaming.net describe the new Combat Missions introduced in their strategic simulator with the latest, important update on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Through the Combat Missions, old and new WoW fans can try their hand at daily challenges and special events with which to get rewards ranging from camouflage for their Commander to ingame credits, up to doubloons spent in the internal shop and the new temporary resource of British tokens. The latter can be spent to redeem the British heavy cruisers in Early Access: to get them you have to dedicate yourself to the Deliveries of the Day or to the daily Directives and Missions.

The new World of Warships event requires completion of the 36 missions distributed in 4 Directives, the first of which will be available when the 0.9.0 update is launched. As for the daily challenges, the Wargaming.net team informs us that upon completion of the daily combat mission chains we will receive ingame bonuses which will vary according to the number of activities carried out. For all the details of the case, we leave you at the link of the official World of Warships website and a detailed description of the different Combat Missions and rewards obtainable once completed.