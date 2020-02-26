New images with more detail of the suit

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the last days we have received numerous photos of the filming of 'The Batman'. And in fact more are still arriving.

Now an Instagram user, @Arkhambat, has posted the following photos that closely show the suit he will wear Robert Pattinson and reveal some new and intriguing details that in the previous images could not be appreciated. Once again, we must be content with the doubles, because they are the ones who appear in the images.

At least they are details but they give us an idea of ​​the outfit that Bruce Wayne will wear in his new adventure. In fact, you can more fully appreciate the new contributions of the 'batsuit', since when he was seen on a motorcycle, photos were taken but not so closely.

'The Batman' continues its filming and little by little images are leaked that help fans get an idea of ​​everything that the movie will bring Matt reeves. In other recent images the protagonist has been spotted on a motorcycle accompanied by another henchman. Will it be Catwoman? Possibly it was also double Zoë Kravitz, responsible for giving life to the character.

In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, they will be accompanied in the film Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis or Jeffrey Wright among others. There is still time to see images of all of them.

'The Batman' will hit theaters June 25, 2021.