 New images of the WandaVision set leave another look at one of the series surprises

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Wandavision promotional assembly

We had not received news from the series shooting set for a long time "WandaVision", the second of Marvel Studios and that will arrive in this same 2020 to Disney +, and now we receive a series of images of the filming about one of the surprises that other previous images of the filming of the series revealed, so we warned of minispoilers.

In previous images of the set it was revealed that we would have the debut of the S.W.O.R.D. Now these new photos allow us to see the facilities of this agency that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would work for. The images show several vehicles and sets with the team logo.

It has not yet been explained how S.W.O.R.D. It will be integrated into the series, but its presence is interesting after that indirect reference, because nothing really is said or seen from S.W.O.R.D., in the post-credit scene of "Spider-Man: Away from Home" where we saw that Nick Fury was in a space facility next to the Skrulls. In addition to all this, there are rumors, although they do not sound yet from any source with force, that they point out that Marvel Studios is developing a series dedicated to S.W.O.R.D..

Image of the shooting set of WandaVision (2020)
"WandaVision" focuses on the story of Wanda, which we will see eventually become Scarlet Witch. The story will be placed in a reality that Wanda will create and in which Vision still lives, his great love. In addition to all this, it is pointed out that the series will serve to introduce a multitude of characters, such as Speed ​​and Wiccan – sons of Wanda in the comics -, the kree-skrull Hulking or the return of Mercury.

Via information | Instagram Atlanta Filming



