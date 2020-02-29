New images of the shooting of Helstorm show a first look at the Marvel series in Hulu

Share it:

It's been a few months since Marvel announced the protagonists of Helstorm, the new series of the television network Hulu. Its production has already begun and its main cast consists of Tom Austen (The Royals) and Sydney Lemmon (Fear The Walking Dead), who will be responsible for incarnating Daimon Hellstrom and Ana Hellstrom, respectively.

Today we were able to see new images of his shooting set thanks to the publication of the Canadagraphs portal, who took the images during the past month, but so far they could not publish them. In them, we can see Tom Austen in Vancouver characterized from Daimon Hellstorm with a gray-green jacket, jeans and gray boots.

The journalist and photographer who has published these images indicates that they were taken during the filming of the seventh episode of the series. We can also see police cars with the San Francisco police badge.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have got a cast full of such talent," he said. Paul Zbyszewski, EP of the series, in some statements. "From the beginning, we knew we would need a group of actors that were versatile, that could play all the chords that any great Marvel show promises, from dramatic thriller to comedy and action. It's going to be a lot of fun to see them work."

Many details about the series have not yet been revealed, but it does follow the story presented in the comics. Daimon Hellstorm is the son of Satan, but, despite his powerful legacy, he clings to his humanity. East antihero, half human and half demon, was created by Gary Friedrich and has the ability to handle black magic by manipulating the fire at will. Hellstorm became part of the Defenders and has collaborated with characters such as Ghost Rider and Doctor Strange, among others.