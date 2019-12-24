New images of the shooting of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Share it:

Just 5 days ago we could see a new image of the filming of Marvel's Falcon & Winter Soldier, one of the next Disney + series. And today we can say that we have a new batch of photographs from filming. In this case, in addition, showing the return of a certain UCM character. Then we tell you all the details.

The character in question is Sharon Carter, also known as Agent 13, who will be played by Emily Van Camp. However, the images also allow us to see all the main characters with their new looks. Among them, the new Falcon suit stands out.

As you can see in the images below, it is a brown set with small orange and yellow ornaments. And the truth is that it is a very different suit than we knew, so it will surely have some relevance in the plot of the series.

CHRISTMAS PUMP💣 New images of the set of THE FALCÓN AND THE WINTER SOLDIER! There are first glimpses of Emily Van Camp as SHARON CÁRTER We also see ZEMO images via @JustJared pic.twitter.com/kKD7aecZM1 – Sebi (@SebiMarvel) December 23, 2019

Anyway, the rest of the images will have to be seen on the JustJared page, a medium that has published them exclusively (you have the source at the end of the news). In any case, the photographs also reveal another possible big secret of the series.

Basically, we are referring to the fact that Zemo could turn to the side of the good guys this time. Either that, or simply part of some context that forces everyone to cooperate for a while. Remember that this series will arrive at Disney + in October 2020.

