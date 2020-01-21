New images of the set of The Batman show the look of Colin Farrel as Penguin

Share it:

The new adaptation of Matt Reeves, The Batman, recently showed us images of the shooting set in which we saw the appearance of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

Colin Farrel, the confirmed actor for the role of Penguin, has appeared in some photos taken while he was in Los Angeles last week drinking coffee and, as you can see, in Daily Mail Celebrity , now looks silver hair.

Farrel's appearance has greatly surprised fans, as the actor seems to have changed his hair color while the film's production lasts.

Zoe Kravitz, the actress who will give life to Catwoman, has recently opined about her role in The Batman. The actress stated that while Batman had a "masculine" power, Catwoman He was a delicate character with great "feminine" power.

The batman it is the new adaptation of the history of the Dark Knight of Gotham. Its premiere is scheduled for the day June 25, 2021.