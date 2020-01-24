New images of the movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to knowing that Bill murray will return for the new movie of 'Ghostbusters', the director and co-writer Jason Reitman Talk to Vanity Fair about this sequel. In addition the medium has revealed some new images of the film. The filmmaker talked about his desire to follow in his father's footsteps, Ivan, who directed 'Ghostbusters' and 'Ghostbusters II'. This is what the director commented:

"If I think who I am making this movie for, it is for my father. We all know what it is that our parents tell us stories. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to tell one to him from the world he brought to life."

Ivan is on board again as a producer, although he is passing the torch to his son Jason on the creative side of the project. In addition to directing the new sequel, Jason co-wrote the script alongside Gil Kenan. Even if Harold ramis passed away in 2014, Dan aykroyd He will also be involved, since he will resume his original role with Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver Y Annie Potts.

It is not known exactly how veteran characters will cross over with new ones. Reitman continues to talk about creating new characters within this established universe.

"Before I thought I could make a Ghostbusters movie, the image of a 12-year-old girl wearing a proton backpack appeared in my head and just didn't leave. I finally knew who she was. I'm surprised at the idea of ​​what it would be like find a proton backpack in your grandparents' basement, what would that discovery reveal about who you are and what adventures you are about to undertake? I wanted to make a movie about finding a proton backpack in an old barn and the thrill of putting it on for the first time. I have had friends who come to the set and have tried them, and have gone from adults to children. "

Long before the development of 'Ghostbusters: Beyond', Murray refused to retake the franchise, postponing Aykroyd and Ramis' plans to release a third film. Although he appeared as a new character in the reboot of Paul Feig, there was no guarantee that he would return to Jason Reitman's. However, the actor of 'Los in translation' said that the script convinced him enough to return. "The script is good. He has a lot of emotion. He has a lot of family," the actor said.

Three new images of the film have also been revealed. In one of them Logan Kim Y Mckenna Grace They test some of the Ghostbusters equipment, in another Reitman himself is shown directing Grace along with Ecto-1, a third image reveals Paul Rudd as the local teacher, Mr. Grooberson, inspecting a map together with the actress Carrie coon.