New images of The Mandalorian filming show the technology used in the series

The new television series of the universe Star wars, The Mandalorian, has been a success since its arrival in Disney +. The work of Jon Favreau He has been able to capture the public in such a way that the second season of this series based on the life of the Mandalorian has already been announced. Favreau has always had a certain curiosity in the technology applied to film shooting, so he implemented something called "Stagecraft".

This futuristic name technique has been a mystery to most fans of the series, so far. In recent images that the director of The Mandalorian has posted on his Twitter account, we see a little more closely the benefits offered by this innovative technology.

The photographs, published by American Cinematographer and collected by The VP Movie Club, show how the series has been recorded without resorting to real environments. This technology has been created by ILM, a company that belongs to Lucasfilm. his LED curved screen High resolution projects landscapes recorded in real locations or created by computer using the engine Unreal Engine.

We can also see another screen on the ceiling, responsible for projecting the sky, so the realism of the composition increases so much that it almost does not need touch-up in postproduction. In addition, when the camera rotates, the landscape moves at the same time, making the need to resort to a real landscape become non-existent. The light also changes according to the time of day or weather conditions and, if an arrangement is necessary, virtual reality allows you to preview the scene.

The success of The Mandalorian has been due, no doubt, to the combination of a well-directed story and a setting worthy of a film of Star wars. Its protagonists have also given the series a great potential, thus confirming new additions for the second season.