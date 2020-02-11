New images of the fourth season

Share it:

Julian (Rodolfo Sancho), Amelia (Aura Garrido), Pacino (Hugo Silva), Alonso (Nacho Fresneda) and Lola (Macarena García), they are ready to prevent the past from changing our history and, thus, can continue as we know it. Accompanied by Irene (Cayetana Guillen Crow) and under the orders of Salvador (Jaime Blanch), the patrol members of ‘The Ministry of Time’ they will travel from the convulsive court of 16th-century England to post-war Spain, through the Madrid movement or the Golden Age of Velázquez.

Produced by Globomedia (The Mediapro Studio) and Onza, the series directed by Javier Olivares and Marc Vigil It is in full recording of its fourth season, which will be released soon in La 1 and we already have new images.

In this new installment, the agents will become movie stars, soldiers of implacable armies, ladies of the most influential courts, daring spies, unscrupulous journalists …

Since it opened in February 2015,, The Ministry of Time ’has become a true cult phenomenon for critics and audiences. Thirty-four chapters and three seasons later, fiction has won awards such as the Silver Photograms (three statuettes), two Waves, four Fierce, six of the Actors' Union, six Irises … In addition, he has received awards in international competitions such as Platinum Awards, the Gold Panda Awards or the New York International Festival.