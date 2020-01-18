General News

 New images of Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell would reveal their new looks for The Batman

Image of actor Robert Pattinson

Days ago we can see actress Zoe Kravitz wearing a new haircut, which was confirmed yesterday corresponds to her new look to play Selina Kyle in "The Batman". Now we get a series of current images of the actors Robert Pattinson Y Colin Farrell which could be a preview of how they both look like Bruce Wayne and the villain Penguin in the movie.

It is true that Pattinson has not experienced a particularly large look change. The most obvious is the haircut, but we are left wanting to see the possible physical change – of musculature – that the actor can have. The most interesting part of all this is on Farrell's side, which we do see radically changed in some images.

In Farrell's we see him fatter than usual, and also with blond hair, in line with those images from the beginning of the month set where we saw someone with an umbrella and blond hair (similar to the one Farrell is wearing now), but there was no sure that it was him because the image was not clear. These images remind us more of Ignatius Ogilvy / Emperor Penguin than the original Penguin, but remember that when Matt Reeves confirmed the actor he referred to him with the name of Oz, in direct reference to Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot.

On another front, to Total FilmBoth Pattinson and Willem Dafoe have talked about their landing in the world of superhero movies, and why they decided to join that type of franchise, revealing that they have things in common in this regard.

Actually, I talked with him about the Green Goblin. Because he really, really wanted to do it. He said he was auditioning for it, and really, it really went after it, ”Pattinson says. And I said, it's interesting – I think many actors who have done many things, it's as if they came to you.

He said: ‘People didn't really understand why I liked that character so much. He’s just a great, great character ’. It's more or less what I feel for Batman, ”Pattinson concludes.

Dafoe, who has not only been the Green Goblin, was also Nuidis Vulko in “Aquaman,” explained that making these comic films is a way to “keep things interesting and not repeat”.


