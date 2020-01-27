 New images of Richard Madden as Ikaris on the set of Eternals

Share it:

Fans are still waiting to see officially and high quality how they will look Eternal Marvel in this 2020 movie. In recent days, images of outdoor shooting have not stopped us and although everything points to the fact that the main production of the project has already finished, there are still remnants of images out there, like the one we bring here that allow us to take another look at the actor Richard Madden in his role as Ikaris.

These images link perfectly with what we saw the other day, with Madden material along with other actors in the cast. We are facing new images of Ikaris, although with his civilian clothes, flying, but being able to see the actor more closely. We do not comment on the photos of the other day, but here we can see it again, and that is that Madden's jacket has several points on his right shoulder, which suggests that he will carry something on his shoulder that they will add later in postproduction, although we don't know yet what it could be.

The plot details are still scarce at the moment, but with the main photograph of "Eternals" already finished, the movie will soon enter postproduction. At this time, it is not yet known when Marvel Studios will release the first trailer of the movie, but it is starting to move the promotional machinery as the top poster taking advantage of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

In the comics, the Eternal are a group of superpower beings created by the Celestials. Essentially immortal, the events of the film are expected to extend for thousands of years, although the narrative we know will cover thousands of years, but also a present time located after "Avengers: Endgame" as the official synopsis of the film advances: