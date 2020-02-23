General News

 New images of Randall Park and Teyonah Parris on the set of WandaVision

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Images of Randall Park and Teyonah Parris on the set of WandaVision

We had some time without news of the series “WandaVision“, And more specifically of filming, until now, when the medium Just jared publishes new images from filming outdoors yesterday. Specifically, these snapshots come from recording in Atlanta, Georgia.

In these images we can see the actors Randall park Y Teyonah Parris characterized for their respective roles. Park returns as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent that in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" He was responsible for overseeing Scott Lang's house arrest, and Parris is Monica Rambeau, the adult version of the character we already saw in "Captain Marvel" and that as previous images of the set confirmed, it will work for S.W.O.R.D .. In fact, in these images we see it again with a jacket with the logo of this intelligence and counterterrorism agency.

The agency S.W.O.R.D. He will make his debut at UCM with this series but it is not yet known what role they will play, nor if his existence will be something public and known, although it seems at least that the FBi will know of his presence.

READ:   Gal Gadot wants Wonder Woman 3 to be in the present era

The Serie "WandaVision" Marvel Studios will be the second UCM project to be released at Disney +, specifically in December. Last month, a brief look at the Disney + series was revealed in the Marvel Studios Super Bowl announcement, becoming the first material we saw in the series.

Image of Randall Park and Teyonah Parris on the set of shooting of WandaVision, in Atlanta (Georgia)

Via information | Just jared

