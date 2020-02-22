New images of Lady Di with Prince William

Share it:

Every fan of the series 'The Crown' looks forward to seeing the fourth season. As that will take a while, what better than content with the images that are coming. And better if they are from Lady Di, one of the most anticipated characters in the series.

In the fourth season we will see Emma Corrin playing Diana of Wales, a casting hit certainly given the resemblance to the late princess. In the new images, Corrin is seen in a wide purple dress with scenes set in 1984, when Princess Diana was pregnant with the second son, Prince Harry. The actress holds the son of Prince William in her arms, posing for a photograph.

Although the occasion has not been recreated as in reality, it does remind of other real-life photographs of the princess, specifically some taken in July 1982. On that day, Diana attended a memorial service at the Cathedral of San Pablo for the Falklands War, and wore a purple dress very similar to the one the actress wears on the scene. At the time of the photo, Diana had given birth four weeks earlier, so she still wore maternity clothes while still having a bulging belly.

'The Crown' has taken care of all the artistic direction of the series, ensuring the greatest possible similarity with real life. At the moment there are two complete seasons of the series before it comes to an end. Recently it was confirmed that the fifth will be the last, in which Imelda Staunton He will take the role of the monarch, and bringing the series closer to the 21st century. Therefore we will see how he will deal with the death of Princess Diana in 1997, or those of Princess Margarita and the Queen Mother in 2002.

The new season will cover the stretch between 1979 and 1990, bringing two very relevant characters from contemporary UK history: Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. The series is ending the filming of this new season, which remains without a release date.