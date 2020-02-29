New images of Falcon and the Winter Soldier point to the debut of a new Captain America

Share it:

Everything is ready to end the filming of the expected series of Disney + Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This new story based on the universe of Captain America With Sam Wilson and Bucky as protagonists, he has a big question, which is where is Steve Rogers? As we know, our dear "Cap" decided to remain in the past with his beloved at the end of the events of Avengers: Endgame, but now you may have found a successor.

Last month, the Page Six news portal showed exclusive images of Wyat Russell dressed as Captain America during the filming of the series playing John walker. Today, a new confirmation comes to us through the Atlanta Filmin Instagram account thanks to an image that shows a poster under the slogan "Cap is Back", "Capi is back". Although we saw Falcon throwing Rogers' shield during the trailer issued in the Super Bowl, he may decide to pass the witness to a powerful new candidate.

We already knew that Wyatt Russell I would play John Walker in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but who is this character? His first appearance in the comics of Captain America dates from 1987 under the nickname of Super Patriot. Later, it was redesasaplanded as the new incarnation of Captain America and later renamed U.S. Agent. In the IGN list of the 50 best avengers in 2012, Walker is ranked 29, so it is very popular among the public.

Will we see U.S. Agent take the role of Steve Rogers and join the new Avengers? Or maybe it is a mere advertising campaasapland within the series that also serves as a nod to the comics? It is still too soon to know, but the reaction of the public to the return of this character has been the most varied.