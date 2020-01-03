 New images of Birds of Prey, Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984

Share it:

USA Today makes one of its publications reviewing the most outstanding premieres of 2020, and along the way it publishes exclusively new images of some of them. Superheroes, or rather superheroines, are a prominent part of this year's premieres, and consequently we get three images of “Black Widow”, "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" Y "Wonder Woman 1984", together with some statements that the media also publishes exclusively, advancing each premiere. Let's go one by one.

Birds of Prey (February 7)

The closest premiere is that of the Bird of Prey movie, from which the news that A new movie trailer has been rated. This would last for 2 minutes and 22 seconds and it is expected that its premiere will occur in a matter of days to advance this premiere that will occur in a matter of a month.

It's super recent and very raw and he's not doing very well, ”says actress Margot Robbie about the separation of Harley and Joker. As your narrator, she will tell you that she is doing very well and that she loves single life. But what you see on the screen is the opposite. Without the protection of his ex, everyone will take what he thinks is his. She is very funny, but it can be quite stressful.

Black Widow (May 1)

The first Marvel Studios movie of 2020, and also the first of Phase Four of the UCM is the prequel movie about Natasha's story. A film with which we will know how Natasha becomes a Black Widow, and what happened to all her former "arms mates."

Within the Marvel universe, we are always a little on her outermost face, ”says director Cate Shortland about Natasha's story. What really fascinated me was why we don't make it as human as we can, because that's what distinguishes it. She is a human being without a specific set of powers. How do we explore their vulnerability (and) their shame? That's what I really wanted: a character who wasn't just a superhero.

We completed with an image published yesterday by Fandango and that we had already seen in the first trailer of the movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5)

The third film is the return of the Amazon, which this time will be in the 80s, where she is a covert superhero who watches over the safety of humanity and observes ancient artifacts in her daily work at the Smithsonian, but is still discovering the humanity.

She knows the world as well, but does not know it as well as she thinks. She thinks she's doing the right thing, but what happens in this movie surprises her, ”says director Patty Jenkins. He is in top form, but he is still in the midst of his observation of the darkness of humanity.

