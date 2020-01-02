General News

 New images of Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
The Fandango ticket purchase website has reviewed the premieres planned for this 2020 in which we have recently entered and, among them, has obviously mentioned the premieres of superheroes. More specifically, his video compilation has served to give us a new image of "Birds of prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)" Y "Wonder Woman 1984".

Regarding the first we see Harley Quinn, for which Margot Robbie will return, tied to a chair at the mercy of Roman Sionis and Victor Zsasz, to whom Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina give life. "Birds of Prey" It will hit theaters on February 7.

In the second we can see Diana, played again by Gal Gadot and wearing her classic dress, catching a man's foot without much effort while looking at the camera and asking us to keep silent. For the scenario it corresponds to the sequence in a shopping center that we have already seen in the movie trailer and in various images released so far. "Wonder Woman 1984" It will premiere on June 5.

Image of Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn) (2020)

Image of Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

