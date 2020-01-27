 New images of Birds of Prey and Margot Robbie about dispense with Joker

Share it:

Warner Bros. launches about twenty images of the film "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" mostly from the movie itself but also some behind the scenes. Some of them seen in spot / trailers and others seen in the past at lower quality, but mostly completely new images that advance the dynamics of the characters.

Next to this we get a promo where Black Canary has a special role and we can see it using his famous shout and we put the final touch on some statements by actress Margot Robbie about the decision to completely dispense with Joker for this movie despite that as we know is especially important in Harley's life. In fact, that separation will plunge into a great depression of Harley at the beginning of the film.

It was either a completely Harley / Joker story, or Joker had to be off stage. I really wanted to see Harley in a girl band and I felt that there was a big gap in the market for an action movie of a girl band. I felt that nobody was doing that and could not understand why, especially a comic film. From the beginning it was a conscious choice that they needed to break at this stage, so I have a whole backstory in my head (of) what has happened since you saw the end of ‘Suicide Squad’ and what you see at the beginning of 'Birds of prey'.

"Birds of prey" It's almost a "twisted story" told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell. When the most nefarious and narcissistic villain in the city of Gotham, Roman Sionis, and his jealous right hand, Zsasz, target a young woman named Cass, the city turns upside down looking for her. Harley Quinn joins forces with Black Canary, Helena Bertinelli, and Renee Montoya to save the young woman, Cassandra Cain, from the lord of crime.

Birds of Prey is the first R-rated DCEU film and is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 7.

