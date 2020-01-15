New images of Animal Crossing: New Horizons show crafting

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is one of the most anticipated games of 2020 by Nintendo Switch users (at least as long as there are no new ads). And it doesn't surprise us at all, considering that Animal Crossing: New Horizons It will be the return of the saga to desktop consoles. Something that had not happened since the time of Wii. Now, Nintendo has shown new images of the game, which reveal details about its crafting system.

The information comes from the latest issue of Famitsu magazine, published in Japan (us via VGC). And it gives new details about this construction system that will make a lot of sense, taking into account the circumstances of the adventure. In fact, this time we will find ourselves on a desert island that we will have to repopulate.

That way, it will be vital to collect all kinds of materials to grow our new "civilization." However, the most interesting thing about this new crafting system is the fact that the resources we get will help us with a lot of things. Basically, it will be possible to transform them into ingredients that, in turn, we will use to obtain different constructions or tools.

In short, and citing the publication verbatim, "Players can collect resources with which they can create everything, as practical tools, with which they establish a farm that they can freely decorate, both inside and out.". And everything And we can manage it from the Nook Phone, a device similar to a smartphone with which we will manage many aspects of the title.

Remember that the game will allow us to live on an island alone or with up to seven friends. In addition, multiplayer mode will be both local and online. The game will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch from next March 20, 2020. Then we leave you with a gallery that contains all the new published images.

Source: VGC