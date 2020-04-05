General News

 New images from the dropped episode of Titans season 1 finale

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Nightwing in the discarded ending of the first season of Titans

The director of photography of the series "Titans" from DC Universe, Boris Mojsovski, the same one that revealed the other day confirmed the return of actor Iain Glen for the third season, has shared a series of photos of the episode that was originally going to serve as the end of the first season. Recall that that final episode was actually filmed, but a review of the penultimate episode was made to serve that as the final.

Mojsovski, who also directed the second season episode titled "Atonement", He has used his Instagram to share this new batch of previously unseen images of what was going to be the final episode, highlighting that shot of Dick Grayson already turned into Nightwing.

Along with this, costume designer Laura Jean Shannon has shared on social networks an alternative design for Aqualad's debut in the second season, illustrated by Gina DeDomenico and posed by Luca Nemolato.

As promised, Following yesterday's podcast hosted by @canadiancinematographer with @brendansteacy and yours truly, I'm sharing several never before seen stills from scenes and sequences that never made the cut. Tomorrow I'll post a few from season 2.

Who misses Aqualad ??? 🙋‍♀️🙋🙋‍♀️🙋 concept art by Gina DeDomenico @illustratedbygina with pose by Luca Nemolato @lucanemolato

A post shared by Team LJ Supersuits (@ljsupersuits) on



