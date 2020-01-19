New images from Chapter 56 of Dragon Ball Super!

Share it:

If on the one hand the release of the video game Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has positively surprised the fans of the brand, on the other the postponement of the second season of Dragon Ball Super has created no small disappointment. Recently, however, images of chapter 56 have emerged, which promise interesting developments for the story told in the manga.

The events seen in the pages of Chapter 55 of Dragon Ball Super seem to indicate the end of Goku and Vegeta training, engaged in two places very distant from the planet Earth, where in the meantime the first henchmen of the Dark Sorcerer made their appearance, clashing with the rest of the Z Warriors.

In the posts that you can find at the bottom of the page, two users, @DbsHype and @ tomatotti86 shared some tables of chapter 56, showing a beautiful splash page where Gohan, Piccolo, Kulilin, Master Roshi, Tenshinhan, Jiaozi, Jaco and many warriors belonging to the Galactic Patrol, are ready to face Moro's opponents. The androids C-17 and C-18 will also intervene in the clash, and we will see Gohan's return to his master's side.

The last page of the chapter shows how Goku and Vegeta seem close to leaving their respective training sites. Will the Z Warriors be able to fend off enemy teams until the arrival of the two Saiyans?