New images and titles of the first episodes

'Westworld' is about to return with its third season, and therefore, HBO has wanted to warm up engines not only releasing new ones images of the characters, he has also revealed the title of the first four episodes with their respective small descriptions.

This new installment, which will have 8 episodes, two less than its previous seasons, we will move with robots to the real world, to humans, to live a new adventure led by Pains (Evan Rachel Wood). They also return Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton). Among the new faces we will have to Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells). We can see several of them in the new batch of images that you have below:

Titles and descriptions

On the other hand, we also know what the title of the first four episodes will be, the first coming on March 16. It will be with 'Parce Domine'with which everything takes shape again. This title refers to the Bible, to the book of Joel to be exact, where the plague of locusts that gripped the world is narrated. Therefore, we deduce that it will have something to do with the idea of ​​asking God to forgive his people, or what could be translated as the arrival of robots to punish humanity. Also, as the synopsis says, "If you're stuck in a loop, try to walk in a straight line. " This episode will last one hour with 8 minutes and was directed by Jonathan Nolan, in addition to co-writing it with Lisa Joy.

Will follow 'The Winter Line '. Directed by Richard J. Lewis and written by Matthew Pitts Y Lisa Joy, his synopsis advances that: "People raise many walls. Put a mallet in your life." In Reddit it is already rumored that this anticipates that it will be an episode set in the World War IIWell, 'The Winter Line' was a series of fortifications built in Italy during this confrontation and it was already known that there would be an episode set at that time in History.

The third chapter is titled 'The Absence of Field'(' The absence of field '). Directed by Amanda Marsalis and written by Denise Thé will tell us that "If you don't like what you see in the mirror, don't blame the mirror. "Wise advice. And finally, the fourth episode says" The truth doesn't always set you free, "so we could deduce that someone has revealed a secret. Aches, maybe? Titled 'The Mother of Exiles' ('The Mother of Exiles'), has been directed by Paul Cameron and written by Jordan Goldberg Y Lisa Joy.