 New images and details of Wonder Woman 1984 by Entertainment Weekly

Magazine Entertainment Weekly has revealed part of the special that they will dedicate to the film "Wonder Woman 1984", one of the most anticipated releases for this 2020, although it will still have to wait a bit, until June 5, 2020. Preparing the premiere of the next DC Comics movie at the cinema, they will dedicate a report in their physical magazine, of the one that has already revealed its cover. In that promotional image we see Diana wearing the spectacular golden armor We saw him in the last trailer and he left many fans with his mouth open.

Anticipating the launch of this special, the publication in its digital version has also dedicated an article and published a wave of movie images, some new, others already seen in the past or in the trailer. The article talks about many issues, but above all it offers a general summary to each character, collecting to a large extent the information we already knew about each one. So for example, starting with the great protagonist, in the film we will see a Diana who has lived a stage of scarcity and sacrifice since we left her at the end of the previous film. She now works at the Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C., and lives quietly, still crying the loved ones she has left behind.

He has not only lost Steve Trevor (from Chris Pine), ”explains producer Charles Roven. She has lost almost all the people who are important to her because they are not immortal, and her life is actually quite lonely and Spartan. In fact, the only joy he has is when he does something for people, if he can help those in need.

The great nemesis of the movie will be the villain Maxwell Lord, who paint as a self-made tycoon-guru who gives life to Pedro Pascal, inspired by icons of the 80s, both fictional characters (type Gordon Gekko, from the film “Wall Street”) as real characters (as Tony Robbins).

Max is a dream seller, ”Pascal explains. It is this character that includes a component of the era that is, you know, ‘Get what you want, as you can. You have the right to it ’. And at any price, ultimately, what represents a large part of our culture and this kind of impudence is greed. It's the greed, of course. But it's also about ‘How to be your best self? How do you win? So it is definitely the face of that version of success.

Going to Barbara MinervaThey show her as a woman who is far from being immune to the charms of Lord, as is the case with Diana. Barbara is Diana's co-worker, a shy and socially uncomfortable gemologist. This as we know from the comics will eventually lead to Barbara's transformation into Cheetah. Actress Kristen Wiig in charge of interpreting her acknowledges that she did not know the character beforehand, and also the difficulty of the double personality that we will see with Barbara

I didn't know so much about Cheetah, ”says actress Kristen Wiig. Before talking to (director) Patty (Jenkins), I came up with the idea that maybe it was about being a villain in the movie, so I connected to the Internet and looked at all Wonder Woman villains to try to figure out who it was, because I was very excited. And I was very, very happy to discover that she was. I have never interpreted someone who when he appears and captivates the public, especially when he starts so insecure and self-despised. We didn't want to see Barbara in Cheetah, and I didn't want to see Kristen in Cheetah either.

As for the casting of the actress, director Patty Jenkins acknowledges that she never had doubts about Wiig playing Cheetah.

In tradition, Cheetah is often someone who is Diana's friend but is jealous of her. I feel that Kristen plays a character that is at both ends of the spectrum, is her warm and funny friend who is kind and interesting but can then transform into something completely different. Yes, it turns out that she is a woman, but she comes directly from Gene Hackman's Superman school of great, fun and tremendous actors. I don't think it's a villain, although it is. I also feel that way with Wonter Woman. The female component is huge, but it is also just a heroine, a universal heroine.

The sequel, despite the end of the previous one, will feature return Steve Trevor. We continue without confirmation of how it will occur, but actor Chris Pine has explained the difference between these two versions:

In the first film, I played the tired soldier of the world who has seen all the depravity that humanity is capable of showing. In this I am much more cheerful and with wide eyes. My role is that of a friend, lover, boyfriend and bodyguard who does everything possible to help Diana in her mission. I am like the Watson for your Holmes.

As for the dynamics between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, which worked so well in the first film, they reveal that it was something that came up unexpectedly, it was not something sought after. In this regard Pine comments that the way this film focuses on the romance theme is not like in other films of the genre.

I think sometimes superhero movies may feel they have to fit into a love story just to mark that box, ”says Pine. While in this, it is part of the backbone of the main character. And that is Wonder Woman, who leads with love, compassion and protection, and those qualities that I believe are nourished by a good and strong relationship.

One of the great surprises of the film is that the Amazon will wear her golden armor that we used to refer to. As they explain, Jenkins was inspired by soldiers in ancient Rome to help focus some aspects, such as the shield. Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (a regular veteran of the James Bond and Batman movies) spent many hours working with designers and craftsmen to see how to make the wings of the armor. Hemming explains that one of the most important things was to make sure that “In the light it always seemed liquid, in motion. There is a feeling of not being flat… because in the comics, she fights her most powerful battles in the golden suit. ”.

As the trailer has revealed, we will continue to see the classic costume in red and blue tones. In fact they confirm that the mall scene that they have already shown in the past, and where we will also see what that suit looks like, is one of the first scenes of the movie.

Via information | Ew