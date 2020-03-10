 New images and details of Black Widow via EW

Share it:

Less than a month left for the premiere in cinemas of “Black Widow”, the first film of Phase Four of Marvel Studios. A film that is arousing much interest, especially in the wake of the last trailer, the final trailer we saw yesterday. Natasha Romanoff's solo adventure will tell us the character's origin story. We already had some flashes of its history in "Avengers: Age of Ultron", and now we will return to the Red Room. But we must not think that it will be a simple prequelIn fact, as Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios explains, we are not facing a prequel that "Simply fill in the blanks with things you already know is not very exciting", for that reason, Feige says that this film will ignore quite trivial themes, such as, “How do you get your Widow stingers for the first time? How did you learn to go for a walk? It does not matter".

I thought it was interesting to explore this part of his life before rejoining the Avengers, before making that last sacrifice, ”Johansson explains. How do you become this complete person of all these broken pieces? ”

These statements, and more, comes to us from Entertainment Weekly of a special dedicated to actress Scarlett Johansson. In addition to new images – two of them from plans seen in the trailers -, we have statements from Johansson and the rest of the film team that leave us with new details of the film.

We know this movie is late, but the previous organizational structure of Marvel, depending on Ike Perlmuter as part of the Marvel Entertainment division, prevented this movie. In the interview, Johansson acknowledges that He spoke for the first time with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, about this film during the press tour of "The Avengers" 2012, like "a little speck of idea."

We had planned the conclusion of the Infinity saga for the past five or six years, and Natasha's journey into those films took priority, ”Feige explains. The idea of ​​going out for an independent movie that takes place in the past, for a character we already knew and that we were already following, didn't feel good. ”

Although it is a very desired project and requested by fans for so many years, the actress explains that she was always clear that she had to do well.

If we were going to do this, it had to be creatively satisfying. I have been working for so long, and I have to feel that they are challenging me. I don't want to do the same thing I had done before.

What he did deciding to go ahead with the project was to meet the director of the film, Cate Shortland.

We have just created a link with stories about trust and intimacy and about the women who survive, ”says Shortland about that initial conversation. It was not necessary to be a superhero to identify with a woman who had a very hard childhood and survived, has a big heart and helps other people.

Although this is a fantastic universe, the way Cate directs, I think it's quite real, ”says Rachel Weisz.

When I looked at the past movies, there are many things that are left out of the character, so the character is seen a bit as a thing, ”Shortland adds. We often cannot see who she is when she is alone, who she is when she moves away from the facade of action heroine.

This movie comes at a time when the woman has been occupying an increasingly important place in the cinema, and precisely for that reason, although before we commented that this movie was late, Johansson says that thanks to when it arrives, the movie will have a greater impact. The key, the actress argues, is not only to choose female heroes but to tell clearly feminine stories.

For anyone who told me, ‘Oh, this should have happened five or ten years ago’ and I say it would not have been so substantial. We simply could not have done it. This movie is happening now as a result of what is happening in the zeitgeist, and I think it's great. ” He has emotional intelligence that has allowed him to survive without real super powers. She is someone who solves problems. She is a pragmatic person. I think many of those qualities are inherently feminine. I hope this movie continues to push that limit, so we can have more female superheroes that are inherently female, and not just Batman with heels or whatever.

In fact, Scarlett sees this movie as the "culmination of a decade-long effort", coupled with the fact that Natasha is not the only one that has changed over the years.

This movie is largely the result of that trip, my own personal journey, ”she says. I feel that I was probably not as willing or able to go to awkward, embarrassing and ugly places as before. I think it is as you get older, you trust yourself more.

Scarlett's partner in this adventure is Florence Pugh, who remembers with great nervousness when they made the presentation at the last SDCC, and to her surprise, Johansson was also very nervous. Recall that Scarlett Johansson assumes for the first time an executive producer role at UCM.

When we did the San Diego Comic-Con (in 2019), I remember being very scared and nervous, ”Pugh remembers going on stage with Johansson. And when we left the stage we held hands, and she was just as nervous.

The article also briefly summarizes us who are the rest of the characters that Natasha joins, and that in the article they describe as “a petty band of Russian spies who were covered up together as a family when Natasha was a girl”.

I thought it would be a direct action movie, and then it ended up being a study of real characters from a dysfunctional family ”—recognizes David Harbor, who plays the Red Guardian.

