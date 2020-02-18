 New images and clip from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode 7 × 01: The Bad Batch

Share it:

This Friday the premiere of the seventh season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" at Disney + with the release of the first chapter. To remind us of his arrival, Disney has released a series of images and a minute and a half clip corresponding to that first episode “The Bad Batch”.

The protagonists of the episode – and the first arc of the season – are the same as those who give the title, this group of clones that have a genetic alteration that makes them even more unique, excelling over others. They thus become a tactical unit especially used for the most difficult missions, as the last trailer released. The clip precisely shows an extended version of a scene seen in the trailer, the moment in which the "cavalry" arrives at the place to tell them the mission to perform.