 New images and clip from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode 7 × 01: The Bad Batch

This Friday the premiere of the seventh season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" at Disney + with the release of the first chapter. To remind us of his arrival, Disney has released a series of images and a minute and a half clip corresponding to that first episode “The Bad Batch”.
The protagonists of the episode – and the first arc of the season – are the same as those who give the title, this group of clones that have a genetic alteration that makes them even more unique, excelling over others. They thus become a tactical unit especially used for the most difficult missions, as the last trailer released. The clip precisely shows an extended version of a scene seen in the trailer, the moment in which the "cavalry" arrives at the place to tell them the mission to perform.
Rex, Cody and Clone Force 99, an unorthodox elite squad, also known as Bad Batch, seek to recover the strategy algorithm of the Republic of Admiral Trench. But a disturbing truth awaits!
