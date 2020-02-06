New images and additions of the Los Javis series

Share it:

Next March will arrive at ATRESplayer PREMIUM 'Poison', the expected series created, written and directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi about Cristina Ortiz, one of the most important LGTBI icons in our country.

Starring Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet, who interpret it at different stages of his life, fiction is based on ‘I mean! Neither whore nor Santa ’, his official memoirs written by Valeria Vegas To the cast already announced names are now joined as Ciro Petrone, Pepón Nieto, Jordi Vilches, Ángel Garó, Mona Martínez, César Mateo, Desirée Rodríguez, Lola Dueñas, Goya Toledo, Ester Expósito, Paca La Piraña, Sophia Lamar, Mariona Terés, Mercedes León, Elvira Mínguez, Lara Martorell and Young Marcos Sotkovszki.

A luxury cast for the eight chapters of 50 minutes, directed by Javis, Mikel Rueda and Alex Rodrigo, which are already being recorded in different locations in Almeria and the Community of Madrid and those we already have official synopsis:

When Valeria was a little girl she never understood why people called her by a name that was not her own. The same happened to Cristina, then misnamed "Joselito", who had to survive a violent and cruel childhood under the Spain of the sixties. Two women who were born in very different times but who, by chance or destination, end up united forever, when Valeria, a journalism student, decides to write a book about the life of the iconic Cristina, La Veneno.