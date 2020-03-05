New image of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Share it:

The first 'Wonder Woman' movie, released in 2017, took place during the First World War. In her next adventure we will see her a few decades later, specifically in the 1980s.

An era that has already been very marked in the advances and photographs that have come to us from the delivery, in which the shopping centers were in the process of great boiling. In fact, precisely from one of these centers comes the new image of Diana Prince. Total Film magazine has shared an image of the superheroine in the middle of the fight: distributing his style and dealing with a couple of men at the same time. Here is the photograph:

Total Film

Director Patty Jenkins, who repeats after the first part, told the publication that the sequel to the 80s has been "a much harder movie to shoot … I was more ambitious with her. So do all the real stunts on wires and things, and it's extremely complicated. And everyone involved knows that you can say, 'Oh, forget it, we'll do it at CGI.' So it was harder compared to the first movie"The filmmaker added that" they were not trying to make a mimicry of the 80s, but rather "make a film as if it were a film based on that decade."

The new installment is starring Gal Gadot as the protagonist, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lords and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, who returns mysteriously despite having died in the first movie.

'Wonder Woman 1984' will hit theaters June 5, 2020.