 New image of Black Canary, IMAX poster and another TV Spot of Birds of Prey

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Black Canary / Black Canary in Birds of Prey (2020)

Warner Bros. Pictures launches a new image of the film through Entertainment Weekly "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" dedicated to the character of Black Canary, which plays Jurnee Smollett-Bell. The map corresponds to a moment already seen in previous spots, a moment of performance of Black Canary.

The costume that the character is wearing is a nod to the famous fishnet stockings the character is wearing in the comics. It is made of "a thick mesh fabric," says costume designer Erin Benach, who even explains that "I literally designed it on (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). It was one of those organic moments. ”

In addition to this image, another arrives Poster to promote the IMAX premiere of the movie and a TV Spot, with some new scene, such as the time when Black Mask informs Harley Quinn that "without Joker around," he is the owner of Gotham, which Harley clearly diagnoses a childhood trauma.

IMAX Poster of Birds of Prey (2020)

Via information | Entertainment Weekly

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

