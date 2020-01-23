 New image of Black Canary, IMAX poster and another TV Spot of Birds of Prey

Share it:

Warner Bros. Pictures launches a new image of the film through Entertainment Weekly "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" dedicated to the character of Black Canary, which plays Jurnee Smollett-Bell. The map corresponds to a moment already seen in previous spots, a moment of performance of Black Canary.

The costume that the character is wearing is a nod to the famous fishnet stockings the character is wearing in the comics. It is made of "a thick mesh fabric," says costume designer Erin Benach, who even explains that "I literally designed it on (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). It was one of those organic moments. ”

In addition to this image, another arrives Poster to promote the IMAX premiere of the movie and a TV Spot, with some new scene, such as the time when Black Mask informs Harley Quinn that "without Joker around," he is the owner of Gotham, which Harley clearly diagnoses a childhood trauma.

