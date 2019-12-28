 New image of Barbara Minerva in Wonder Woman 1984

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In "Wonder Woman 1984" Diana will have to face Barbara Minerva, who will become Cheetah, and against Maxwell Lord, as could be seen in the trailer shown during the Comic Con in Brazil. To advance to the first, Empire magazine has published a new image of Kristen Wiig characterized as Minerva at a time that was already advanced in the trailer.

In the snapshot we see Wiig dressed in a tight dress that makes it the focus of all the male looks in the room. In the small box that adds the magazine you can read “Kristen Wiig pulls the claws like scientist Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah”.

"Wonder Woman 1984" It has been directed again by Patty Jenkins and is again starring Gal Gadot as the starting Amazon, Chris Pine will also return as Steve Trevor, although the explanation of his return will be left for the film itself. Other cast members include Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.