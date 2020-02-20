New HTC Vive models announced with entry and high-end prices

Share it:

At the time the manufacturer HTC promised that the family Live Cosmos It would be extensible and modular to allow adding and removing add-ons to your commitment to virtual reality. They are now honoring this promise with the announcement of new models.

On the one hand we have Live Cosmos Elite, the model with the best features and the highest price. It includes two SteamVR stations to improve the accuracy of the sensors. This device focused on maximum precision also includes an external front for the glasses that improves tracking, as well as two controls Live for the price of $ 899, which represents an increase of 200 dollars compared to the 699 dollars that the Vive Cosmos cost; They will be launched at some point to be determined before May arrives. The technology of the glasses as such has not undergone any change regarding the Live Cosmos.

HTC will sell the external front for those additional 200 dollars, because everything else remains exactly as it was in the model presented a few months ago by the company.

We pass then at Live Cosmos Play, a new device with a lower price for those looking for something affordable to make the leap to virtual reality without wanting to enter through the big door with the latest technology.

This device has four cameras on the front for monitoring tasks instead of the six cameras that the basic model of Vive Cosmos assembles, so they are a little less efficient when it comes to following the movement, but also cheaper. They are ideal to enter this technology and can be updated with the $ 200 improved front that we mentioned before. There is no price for Vive Cosmos Play and they are expected to go on sale during the second quarter of the year.

A fourth model for the family with the name was also announced Live Cosmos XR, in this case with two XR cameras for augmented reality experiences. These two cameras allow the user to see the real world with a field of view of 100 degrees to be able to project virtual content in their environment.

This last device will reach the market as a development tool, but it is very possible that all the projects that are created for it end up reaching the rest of the devices. One of its first uses will be Live Sync, a collaborative space in which users can meet in alternative reality environments with a style similar to what Facebook Spaces offers to Oculus users.