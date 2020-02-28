Sports

New Guinness world record for apnea under the ice

February 28, 2020
Edie Perez
A Russian athlete has made history by covering a distance of 180 meters under the icy waters in Russia. It has taken almost three minutes, always accompanied by his team of divers for safety. It's the new Guinness world record of dynamic apnea under the ice.

