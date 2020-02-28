A Russian athlete has made history by covering a distance of 180 meters under the icy waters in Russia. It has taken almost three minutes, always accompanied by his team of divers for safety. It's the new Guinness world record of dynamic apnea under the ice.
New Guinness world record for apnea under the ice
February 28, 2020
1 Min Read
About the author
Edie Perez
Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.
