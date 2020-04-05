New go go series on Weekly Shonen Jump: revealed the three arrivals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At each cancellation on Weekly Shonen Jump corresponds the arrival of an unpublished manga. As now classic for the magazine, the editorial team made its meeting and decided which series to cancel and which to replace, anticipating three new arrivals with number 19 of the magazine.

A few numbers ago we witnessed the cancellation of Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru, while Zipman's conclusion came in issue 19 of Weekly Shonen Jump. Two conclusions that will soon be filled with three new manga.

The previews of the number 20 of Weekly Shonen Jump confirm the return of the author Tomohiro Hasegawa, already known for two manga: Koi no Cupid Yakenohara Jin of 2013-2014 and Spring Weapon Number One of 2016-2018. The author's new manga is titled Shinrin Ouji Mori King, based on the eponymous oneshot published on Jump in July 2019. From the author's trends and previews, it is most likely a comic manga.

To follow there will be Bone Collection by Kirara Sakajun, coming in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, on the 21st. The manga will be a direct adaptation of a self-contained chapter that appeared in the same magazine in September 2019. It seems to be the only new work with a good dose of action and adventure, and does not seem to disdain some shot ecchi.

Finally, in number 24, the last of this manga group will debut: Time Paradox Ghost Writer, written by Ichima Kenji and drawn by Date Tsunehiro. While little is known about the writer, Date is an already known face of Weekly Shonen Jump, having already tried to publish two unsuccessful series. The new manga will likely be a romance with some mistery elements. Will any of these make it into the famous Big Three?